ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Bryan Constanzo, 20 of Albany on March 29. Constanzo is accused of unlawful surveillance where he recorded a victim without their permission.

On February 18 around 3 p.m., troopers received a complaint that a victim was privately recorded without their knowledge or permission while in a residence in Albany. An investigation determined Constanzo recorded the victim in a compromising situation without requesting their permission or getting their consent. Police explain the victim was also alone with Constanzo.

Charges

Second degree unlawful surveillance

Constanzo was arrested by Clifton Park state police and processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on April 7.