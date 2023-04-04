ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Bryan Constanzo, 20 of Albany on March 29. Constanzo is accused of unlawful surveillance where he recorded a victim without their permission.
On February 18 around 3 p.m., troopers received a complaint that a victim was privately recorded without their knowledge or permission while in a residence in Albany. An investigation determined Constanzo recorded the victim in a compromising situation without requesting their permission or getting their consent. Police explain the victim was also alone with Constanzo.
Charges
- Second degree unlawful surveillance
Constanzo was arrested by Clifton Park state police and processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on April 7.