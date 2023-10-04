ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested a 27-year-old for allegedly robbing a Domino’s delivery driver on August 29. Nasir Shabazz was charged with two counts of robbery in the second degree.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. in the area of North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue. The victim told officers that when she told the man the fee for the food delivery, he punched her in the face several times and stole the food.

The victim sustained swelling to the face. Shabazz was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.