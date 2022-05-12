ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 26-year-old Albany man who police say shot another man in the legs on Saturday has been arrested. The Albany Police Department says Alex Ryan was taken into custody following an investigation by detectives in their Criminal Investigation Unit.

Ryan was charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

On Saturday, May 7, around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to Morton Avenue between Elizabeth Street and Eagle Street and found a 25-year-old man shot in the legs. The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say Ryan shot the victim during a fight. They also knew each other before the incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.