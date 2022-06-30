ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug possession charges. Police said Hector Bermudez, 30, of Albany was taken into custody following an investigation.

According to a report, Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Yukon in the area of Quail Street for minor traffic violations. Bermudez failed to identify himself to the police and was placed under arrest.

Bermudez was allegedly found to be in possession of 15 grams of crack cocaine that he attempted to discard during his arrest they said. Additionally, Bermudez was also found to be driving with a suspended NYS license.

Charged:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony).

One count of tampering with physical evidence (felony).

One count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor).

One count of a third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator (misdemeanor).

Bermudez was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be arranged in Albany City Court on June 30.