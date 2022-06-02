ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Albany Police Department arrested a man on gun and drugs charges on South Pearl Street. Police said Donte Scott, 20, of Albany was taken into custody following an investigation.

According to a report, at about 6:10 p.m., officers stopped Scott walking on South Pearl Street near Westerlo Street during an ongoing investigation. Scott was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine they said.

Charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony).

Scott was arraigned in Albany City Court. He has been remanded to Albany County Jail.