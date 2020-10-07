Albany man arrested for alleged assault that left woman naked and beaten in Saratoga County

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Wayne M. Rhodes, 51, of Albany on Friday on domestic violence, sexual abuse, and sexual assault charges.

At about 1:30 a.m. on October 2, a caller to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were helping a 43-year-old woman they found naked and beaten in the area. Authorities say she had a fractured bone around her eye socket, along with other injuries consistent with having been repeatedly hit in the face.

Police say the woman told them that Rhodes—with whom she had a previous relationship—was her attacker, and that the assault happened in Colonie. She also alleged that he forcibly sexually abused her, restrained her from leaving, and destroyed her iPhone and iPad before ultimately ditching her near her Saratoga County residence. She was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

During her interview, investigators were also preparing a search warrant for Rhodes’s residence. Police say he ignored numerous commands to leave the residence. They say they executed the search warrant at about 6:30 a.m., and arrested him after gaining entry to his house.

The felony charges against Rhodes are:

First-degree sexual abuse

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal mischief

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

All told, if convicted on all charges, they carry a total maximum possible sentence of 40 years, according to state sentencing guidelines. Rhodes is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at Colonie Justice Court at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

