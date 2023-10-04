ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested a 40-year-old following a search warrant on Dana Avenue on Tuesday evening. Tahreem Jeanotte was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Police say they received a report of a person with a weapon in the area of Dana Avenue and Robin Street. Detectives recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from the residence. Jeanotte was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.