Albany man arrested, charged over 3 stolen vehicles

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department reports the arrest of Emmanuel Johnson, 18, of Albany for allegedly getting caught driving a stolen car on Wednesday. They say he was involved with three car thefts within two weeks.

The vehicle was initially reported stolen from Lark Street at around 3:15 p.m. Police say they saw Johnson driving the stolen vehicle at about 4:55 p.m. near Hunter Avenue and Colby Street. They tried to pull him over, but instead, he allegedly tried to evade the police.

Authorities describe him driving away recklessly through a nearby parking lot and playground. The car crashed on Colby Street, and police say Johnson was arrested in a nearby yard after trying to escape on foot.

Detectives also connect Johnson to two other recent car thefts in the city. On July 16 at 4:15 p.m., police responded when a vehicle was stolen on the 100 block of Central Avenue. The victim said they briefly left their vehicle running, unattended, and a man hopped in and drove off. Johnson was later identified as a suspect and found with the car on July 17 near Myrtle and New Scotland Avenues.

Police also say they figured out that Johnson was also involved with another stolen vehicle they recovered on Tuesday. At about 2:20 a.m., officers say they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen around Third Street and North Manning Boulevard. The driver wouldn’t stop when police tried to pull over the car. After a short chase, it crashed near Second and Quail Streets and the occupants—reportedly including Johson—fled on foot.

These three alleged incidents earned Johnson multiple traffic citations and several felony charges:

  • Third- and fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

