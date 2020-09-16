Albany man arrested after alleged robbery at Red Carpet Inn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to law enforcement, Taylor Jackson, 25 of Albany was arrested after allegedly threatening someone with a gun.

On September 10 at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard after getting reports of a brandished gun. No injuries were reported, and officers encountered Jackson when they initially arrived.

Officers say they interviewed a victim who said that a man, later identified as Jackson, displayed a handgun and tried to steal his property in one of the rooms. They arrested Jackson after a short foot chase, and they say they found crack cocaine and heroin in his pockets.

Police also say they recovered the weapon, a loaded .380 caliber handgun, used during the robbery was also recovered. Jackson is not a registered gun owner. The charges against him are:

First-degree burglary

First-degree robbery

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Third-, and fifth-, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

According to state sentencing guidelines, the maximum possible amount of prison time Jackson faces if he’s convicted on these charges is 103 years.

