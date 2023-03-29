ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Districit Attorney’s office announced that an indictment against Brian Moses, 20, of Albany was unsealed on Wednesday. It was handed up on March 21 and accuses Moses of trying to kill someone on July 7, 2022.

The DA said that Moses faced two charges classed as violent felonies: second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They said that he pleaded not guilty before Albany County Court Judge Andra Ackerman late Tuesday afternoon.

Moses allegedly attempted to “cause the death of another person” near 843 Madison Avenue in Albany. He also allegedly had an illegal, loaded firearm there on that July day. His next court appearance is set for April 17.