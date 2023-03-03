VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was cited to court Thursday morning after police say he stole several items from parked cars. It was first reported around 4:50 a.m., and sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Center Street and Pleasant Street in Voorheesville to investigate.

According to a press release, they found William Terry, 47, of Albany rummaging through a car. Police say Terry ran from the officers but was chased down and arrested.

When they cuffed Terry, the deputies allegedly found multiple stolen items on him. He was taken to the sheriff’s patrol station and processed.

Charges:

Three counts of petit larceny

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration

Multiple traffic citations

Terry was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due in the Town of New Scotland Court on March 16 at 5 p.m.