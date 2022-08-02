ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn’t. On July 16, at about 11:30 a.m., Patrick Mcavoy, 39, of Albany reported the theft to the New York State Police.

The investigation determined that Mcavoy initiated and authorized the multiple wire transfers, police said, and then reported them as fraudulent in an effort to get the bank to reimburse the “stolen” funds. Mcavoy was arrested on Wednesday, July 27.

Charges:

Third-degree attempted grand larceny (Felony)

Third-degree falsely reporting an incident (Misdemeanor)

Making a punishable false written statement (Misdemeanor)

Mcavoy was processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. He was then released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Colonie Town Court on August 10.