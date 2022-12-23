ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman’s foot and threatened her with a gun. Crawford faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced in February.

The plea satisfied a six-count indictment, which included charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, assault, and menacing.

According to the indictment, on October 7 around 10:40 p.m., Albany police were sent to Dana Avenue for reports of a domestic burglary. After an investigation, officers learned that Crawford broke into the victim’s apartment, punched and kicked her, and threatened her with a handgun.

Two days later, on October 9, officers saw Crawford on Dana Avenue and tried to arrest him. He ran, but officers chased him down and took him into custody.

The indictment also alleged that, when Crawford was arrested, he had a 9mm handgun and cocaine on him. The gun had been reported stolen earlier in the year out of South Carolina.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2023. Crawford, who was already a felon, will most likely be put on probation for five years after his prison time ends. Assistant District Attorney Caroline Murray has been tasked with prosecuting him.