ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man was jailed on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation on Second Avenue. On Sunday, August 7, at about 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 40-year-old man with a serious stab wound to his abdomen. The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that the victim was stabbed inside his apartment on the 400 block of Second Avenue just east of Delaware Avenue, according to Albany Police. The suspect, Harvey Forrest, 49, of Albany, was arrested at the scene.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Forrest was arraigned Monday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. He was then sent to the Albany County Jail.