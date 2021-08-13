Albany man accused of setting fire to occupied building, lying about burglary

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
generic police crime tape breaking crash

generic police crime tape breaking crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 32-year-old Albany man, who police said set fire to an occupied building and also claimed that the building had been burglarized, has been arrested.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to 407 Central Ave. for a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found several small fires on the first floor, including inside the wall.

Residents who were at the building at the time of the fire got out safely.

Daniel Morrison told police that someone had entered his building, set the fires, and stole electronic equipment. The investigation, however, determined there wasn’t a burglary and Morrison intentionally set the fires.

He’s been charged with Arson in the Second Degree and Falsely Reporting an Incident. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire