Albany man accused of setting fire to occupied building, lying about burglary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 32-year-old Albany man, who police said set fire to an occupied building and also claimed that the building had been burglarized, has been arrested.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to 407 Central Ave. for a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found several small fires on the first floor, including inside the wall.

Residents who were at the building at the time of the fire got out safely.

Daniel Morrison told police that someone had entered his building, set the fires, and stole electronic equipment. The investigation, however, determined there wasn’t a burglary and Morrison intentionally set the fires.

He’s been charged with Arson in the Second Degree and Falsely Reporting an Incident. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.