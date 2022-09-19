Police said when they arrived, Ike Weems, 56, threw this loaded handgun out of a window. (Photo: Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment. The incident was reported to police around noon, and officers were sent to an apartment on the 500 block of Park Avenue between South Lake Avenue and Quail Street to investigate.

Police said when they arrived, Ike Weems, 56, threw a loaded handgun out of a window. Investigators learned that before officers arrived, Weems had threatened two women inside the apartment with the firearm by pointing it at them.

Charges:

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Weems is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. Until then, he remains in police custody.