ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man who was already on parole for an unrelated crime was found with a loaded handgun Sunday at his home on Second Street, according to a release from the Albany Police Department. The release stated that, at about 7:50 a.m., Albany officers helped New York State Parole conduct a home visit at a home on the 200 block of Second Street.

There, police said Jaevon Sampson, 26, was found with a loaded 9mm handgun. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and the gun was confiscated by police.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail. No further details were released by police.