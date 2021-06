Milton Wright, 59, of Albany, is accused of printing State of Washington license plates, placing them on vehicles, and then selling the vehicles with the fake paper license plate. (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing charges after police said he was making fake license plates.

Police said Milton Wright was printing State of Washington license plates, placing them on vehicles, and then selling the vehicles with the fake paper license plate.

The 59-year-old was charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree and three counts of Reproducing a False Certificate of Title.

He was arraigned and released.