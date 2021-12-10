Albany man accused of having fake documents at TSA screening in airport

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
selly yamie

Mustapha Selly Yamie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after police said he brought fake documents to the airport.

On December 9, the Albany County Sheriff said Mustapha Selly Yamie was in possession of 10 fake out-of-state licenses and seven fake social security cards while trying to board a flight at Albany International Airport.

Police were alerted of the fake documents while Selly Yamie was going through TSA screening.

Selly Yamie was charged with 17 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19