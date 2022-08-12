ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department. Officers were called to an apartment on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Avenues at about 1:05 a.m. Friday, after hearing of the alleged assault.

Upon arrival, officers found Rodney McClean, 56, inside the apartment unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his torso, police said. McClean was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Albany Police said McClean’s roommate, Jimmie Lee Allen, 59, stabbed him during a fight just before officers were called. Allen was arrested at the scene.

Charges:

Second-degree murder

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned Friday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to the Albany County Jail. There has been no word on his next court appearance.