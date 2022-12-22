ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is doing time in county lockup after police say he tried to solicit a child under the age of 11 for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Louis J. Maniscalco, 39, has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree attempted sexual abuse for the alleged crime.

On December 20, at about 8:30 a.m., Troopers were contacted by a concerned person who reported that Maniscalco had inappropriate contact with the child. The complaint sparked an investigation, which unveiled that Maniscalco had tried to get the child to engage in sexual activity on multiple occasions, according to police.

After his arrest, Maniscalco was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court. There, he was sent to Albany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information or who believes they may have also been a victim is asked to call the State Police barracks in Latham at (518) 583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.