ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, the wreck happened at about 6:15 p.m., near the intersection of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

When they arrived, officers located Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany on the sidewalk with serious injuries. Cunningham was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police claim that a detective, who was in the area at the time of the crash, saw Jose Guevara-Bonilla, 26, trying to drive away from the scene. The detective was able to stop Guevara-Bonilla and arrested him.

After an investigation, detectives learned that Guevara-Bonilla was headed east on Third Avenue near the intersection of Elizabeth Street at the time of the crash. Police claim that he was speeding when he left the roadway and ran into Cunningham, who was walking on the south sidewalk. According to police, Guevara-Bonilla was also drunk and did not have a driver’s license.

Charges:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident resulting in a fatality

Numerous violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law

At this time, the investigation into this incident remains ongoing and more charges are possible, police said. Guevara-Bonilla was arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.