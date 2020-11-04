Albany looking for new members of Commission on Human Rights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is seeking applications to fill up to four openings on the Commission on Human Rights.

They’re looking for qualified city residents for a three-year term, with the possibility of a second term afterward. Two terms is the limit for members of the commission.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the city’s Common Council appoint individuals to the nine-member Commission. The mayor appoints five, and the council appoints four. They meet at least six times a year, with the following job responsibilities:

Fostering mutual respect and understanding among racial, religious, and nationality groups in the community

Conducting studies on relationships within the community

Investigating and alleviating tension and conflict among or between various groups

Recommending and implementing education or programs that raise goodwill in the community, creates opportunities, and ensure equitable growth

Reporting complaints about unlawful discriminatory practices to the state Division of Human Rights

Administering the Commission’s grants

Promoting workplace opportunities in minority-majority areas with disproportionate crime rates or vacant buildings

Tracking outcomes and progress

Officials say that, to be considered, Albany residents need a reputation for fairness, integrity, and responsibility, with a demonstrated and active interest in public affairs and public service. They’ll also consider diversity when appointing members, taking a look at applicants’ income level, race, religion, ethnicity, age, gender, and sexual orientation. City officials, officers, and employees are not eligible.

To apply, submit a letter of interest and resume by November 27 via email or snail mail to:

City of Albany Office of the Mayor

ATTN: Sarah Kampf, Special Projects Coordinator

24 Eagle Street

Albany, NY 12207

LATEST STORIES