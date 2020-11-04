Albany looking for new members of Commission on Human Rights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is seeking applications to fill up to four openings on the Commission on Human Rights.
They’re looking for qualified city residents for a three-year term, with the possibility of a second term afterward. Two terms is the limit for members of the commission.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the city’s Common Council appoint individuals to the nine-member Commission. The mayor appoints five, and the council appoints four. They meet at least six times a year, with the following job responsibilities:
- Fostering mutual respect and understanding among racial, religious, and nationality groups in the community
- Conducting studies on relationships within the community
- Investigating and alleviating tension and conflict among or between various groups
- Recommending and implementing education or programs that raise goodwill in the community, creates opportunities, and ensure equitable growth
- Reporting complaints about unlawful discriminatory practices to the state Division of Human Rights
- Administering the Commission’s grants
- Promoting workplace opportunities in minority-majority areas with disproportionate crime rates or vacant buildings
- Tracking outcomes and progress
Officials say that, to be considered, Albany residents need a reputation for fairness, integrity, and responsibility, with a demonstrated and active interest in public affairs and public service. They’ll also consider diversity when appointing members, taking a look at applicants’ income level, race, religion, ethnicity, age, gender, and sexual orientation. City officials, officers, and employees are not eligible.
To apply, submit a letter of interest and resume by November 27 via email or snail mail to:
City of Albany Office of the Mayor
ATTN: Sarah Kampf, Special Projects Coordinator
24 Eagle Street
Albany, NY 12207
