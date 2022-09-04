ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch of the Albany Public Library will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, every Wednesday from now until September 28. Each event, held at 148 Henry Johnson Boulevard, is planned for 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics. No proof of insurance is required.

First, second, and third doses, as well as boosters, are offered at the library for anyone five years or older. If you are going for a booster, be sure to bring your CDC vaccine card or Excelsior Pass with you.