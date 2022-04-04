ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Public Library is holding a musical instrument donation drive to benefit local schools. The drive will be at the Pine Hills Branch on April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The library is partnering with Vanguard, the volunteer division of the Albany Symphony, to collect new or used musical instruments in good condition. The donated items will be made available to local schools.

Albany Public Library said it cannot accept instruments before or after the collection drive. To make other arrangements to donate an instrument, you can contact Jill Rifkin, head of Vanguard-ASO’s Instruments for Students Program at jrrif@aol.com.