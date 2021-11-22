Albany legislators submit resolution calling for City to reimburse Sheriff’s Office for increased patrols

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republicans in the Albany County Legislature have submitted a resolution calling for the City of Albany to reimburse the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for increased patrols. Legislators said with surging crime rates, the Sheriff’s Office provided the Albany Police Department with additional sheriff deputies.

“The deployment of additional sheriff’s deputies and resources to the city has proven to be very effective in improving overall public safety, but these enhanced protections come at a cost,” said Minority Leader Frank Mauriello.

Legislators said these patrols have cost over $1.1 million dollars in overtime, dispatching and other costs. The proposed resolution requests a payment schedule be formed to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office. Legislators said Sheriff Craig Apple has also requested funding for new dispatchers in his own department.

“It is not usual for the Sheriff’s Department to receive money (chargebacks) from municipalities in our county for services provided to them that are above and beyond typical department operations. In fact, just last week, the public safety committee unanimously approved a $2.1 million agreement for paramedic services involving six towns,” said Legislator Mark Grimm.

Albany has been granted $80 million for pandemic-related expenses from the Federal Government. Legislators said the City also may have saved millions of dollars by not hiring for unfilled police and dispatcher positions. To date, the City has not responded to the legislator’s requests for payments.

“The City of Albany has the funding and resources necessary to police its own streets, yet it refuses to pay the county for its assistance,” said Mauriello. “This strategy saves money for the city but hurts the thousands of residents living outside the city. I urge Mayor Sheehan to stop taking advantage of the current arrangement and start a dialogue with the Sheriff to decide when the county will be reimbursed.”

The Mayor’s Office declined to comment on the resolution.