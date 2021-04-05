Albany legislator resigning over controversial comments on gays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Legislator George Langdon IV, who represents the 37th legislative district, has announced his resignation. In a written statement, he said:

During the past several days, I have taken time to reflect and consider how to best serve our community moving forward. It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign my seat at the Albany County Legislature. I again express my sincerest apologies to all those who were hurt by my rash and thoughtless statements. It was never my intention to single-out or target anyone. I truly believe every individual should have the right to life and liberty in their pursuit of happiness. I’d like to thank all my friends for their unrelenting support, and my constituents for allowing me the honor of serving them. George E. Langdon IV

The Chair of the Legislature, Andrew Joyce—who represents Albany’s 9th legislative district—released the following statement in response to Langond’s resignation:

“In the Albany County Legislature, the work we do focuses so much on smart, lean budgeting and improving and adding to the delivery of critical services for our residents, especially in the wake of a pandemic. We also have a greater responsibility to build and represent communities where diversity, inclusion, equity and tolerance are paramount. Mr. Langdon’s comments are in direct contrast to these shared priorities. Mr. Langdon can no longer effectively lead, so he has made the right choice to resign.

Joyce said that no matter what political party someone is affiliated with, if they said homophobic comments, he could call for their resignation.

The legislature now has 40 days to select someone to fill the position.