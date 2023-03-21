ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City leaders in Albany took new steps to address worker shortages. Officials launched the Join Albany campaign on Tuesday.

The campaign is meant to make the job application process easier and encourage more people to work for the city. The goal of the campaign is to highlight how city workers make a difference.

“The unsung heroes is everyone who makes sure you’re safe when you walk, you’re preventing a fire, and you maintain a park,” Albany Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio said. “It’s important for us to understand what a community government is about. It’s about people. It’s about helping each other. It’s building a community.”

The program is being funded through the American Rescue Plan.