ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Iconic Albany landmarks will join over 1,000 landmarks and buildings around the globe to light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness Thursday night. The annual program, run by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), is called the “Light the World Teal” program.

Participating landmarks in Albany include the New York State Capitol, Empire State Plaza, Alfred E. Smith Building, SUNY Plaza Building, New York State Education Building, and the Albany International Airport Gateway. This is the tenth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.

According to the AFA, over 6.7 million Americans, including 410,000 New Yorkers, currently live with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s wonderful to see some of Albany’s most well-known and world-renowned sites helping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “. “By ‘Going Teal,’ these sites are literally highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s and the need to continue doing more for the 6.7 million Americans currently living with it. We thank them for supporting this program and all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”