ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in the city of Albany are making Halloween a month-long celebration. Discover Albany is calling the event Albany’s All-Hallow e’en Festival.

Some of the events taking place during the month of October include dramatic tours, historical exhibitions and public art exhibits. Some of the organizations involved in the festival include the Albany Center Gallery, the Historic Albany Foundation and the Capital Repertory Theatre.

‘We had a tight timeline to turn this idea around, so I called all of these folks with a really quick idea and I thought they would laugh at me, and it was just an immediate yes.”

The festival marks the return of the original Halloween fest celebrated annually in Albany, the last time being over 100 years ago. Officials said the haunted tours bring people from around the state and country to Albany during the Halloween season.