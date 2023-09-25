ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Holiday Inn in Latham will be hosting the return of the Albany Job Fair. The event is scheduled for October 4.

Over 115 recruiters from a wide range of career paths will be present at the fair, including Albany Medical Center, Amazon, Price Chopper, USPS, and several New York State departments. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Holiday Inn in Latham is located at 400 Old Loudon Road. You can register for the event online by visiting the Albany Job Fair website.