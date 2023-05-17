ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany job fair will be held at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center located at 400 Loudon Road on Route 9 in Latham on Wednesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recruiters from over 90 organizations will be in attendance.

Many regional and local companies will be offering same-day or next-day hiring. Interested eventgoers may apply online to all recruiters, or can send their resumes to resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com.

Some of the following organizations in attendance include but are not limited to: