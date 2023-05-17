ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany job fair will be held at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center located at 400 Loudon Road on Route 9 in Latham on Wednesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recruiters from over 90 organizations will be in attendance.
Many regional and local companies will be offering same-day or next-day hiring. Interested eventgoers may apply online to all recruiters, or can send their resumes to resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com.
Some of the following organizations in attendance include but are not limited to:
- SYSCO
- AMAZON
- Plug Power
- Owens Corning
- Frito-Lay
- Living
- Resources
- NYS OGS
- RPI
- Maximus
- NY Life
- NYS Dept of Corrections
- Spectrum
- Imperial Pools
- OrthoNY
- Sunmark
- Wadham’s
- Fabcon
- AFLAC
- Yankee Trails
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Curtis Lumber
- ARC Rensselaer
- Saratoga Casino
- Albany Broadcasting
- NYS Troopers
- Albany City CSD
- Fusco
- H&R Block
- Firestone
- Local 669
- NY Creates
- Price Chopper
- Primark
- AMC
- SPHP
- Red Shift