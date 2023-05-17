ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany job fair will be held at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center located at 400 Loudon Road on Route 9 in Latham on Wednesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recruiters from over 90 organizations will be in attendance.

Many regional and local companies will be offering same-day or next-day hiring. Interested eventgoers may apply online to all recruiters, or can send their resumes to resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com.

Some of the following organizations in attendance include but are not limited to:

  • SYSCO
  • AMAZON
  • Plug Power
  • Owens Corning
  • Frito-Lay
  • Living
  • Resources
  • NYS OGS
  • RPI
  • Maximus
  • NY Life
  • NYS Dept of Corrections
  • Spectrum
  • Imperial Pools
  • OrthoNY
  • Sunmark
  • Wadham’s
  • Fabcon
  • AFLAC
  • Yankee Trails
  • Ocean State Job Lot
  • Curtis Lumber
  • ARC Rensselaer
  • Sunmark
  • Saratoga Casino
  • Albany Broadcasting
  • NYS Troopers
  • Albany City CSD
  • Fusco
  • H&R Block
  • Firestone
  • Local 669
  • NY Creates
  • Price Chopper
  • Primark
  • AMC
  • SPHP
  • Red Shift