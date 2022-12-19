ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany JCC is hosting its first annual Sufganiyot Party to celebrate Chanukah from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Members of the JCC will be in attendance, and members of the community are invited to participate in the celebration.

Sufganiyot are traditional fried Israeli donuts, often eaten around Chanukah to commemorate the miracle of the oil lasting eight days in the temple. Traditional games and crafts for children will be available and a menorah lighting will cap off the festivities.

The event will take place at Sidney Albert Albany JCC on 340 Whitehall Road in Albany.