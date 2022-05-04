ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When an employee at the Albany Jewish Community Center (JCC) came into work Wednesday morning, they were alarmed by an email left in their inbox overnight. According to Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the email included anti-Semitic remarks and said there was a bomb in the building.

Albany Police Officers quickly responded and searched the building with their K-9s. They did not locate any evidence of a bomb at the facility, and the scene had been cleared up as of 8:45 a.m.

The Albany JCC will be opening at 9 a.m. this morning, a delayed start, after the incident. Bomb threats are nothing new for the facility- back in 2017, they were threatened twice in a two-week span. None of the incidents appear to be related.