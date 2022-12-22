ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany JCC will be offering a swim class for children with autism (ages three to 18), which will begin on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and run for the next three consecutive Sundays. There will be two classes, one from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Younger kids are encouraged to sign up for the 1-1:30 p.m. class, with children 12 and over for the 1:30-2 p.m. class.

There are five slots each half hour, and the cost for the four week class is $90. The Albany JCC also says there could be potential funding for families that cannot afford the cost. If that is the case, interested family members are encouraged to contact Mary Kavaney at marykavaney@gmail.com.