Albany Irish dance school stepping it up for St. Patrick’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 2011, Lexa Hickey has been teaching dancers of all ages the art of the Irish step dance. The owner of the An Clar Irish School of the Dance tapped into technology to spread a little extra cheer on St. Patrick’s Day.

While St. Patrick’s Day is normally a busy time for the dancers, for the last two years it’s been a different story.

On Wednesday morning the group is released a performance video online featuring dancers of all ages, as a way to bring the excitement of their celebrations into the homes of their friends family and community – in a safe way.

They also posted a bonus video to spread a little extra joy!

“I’m most excited for people to just be able to see us again and I hope they’ll just be able to have some sort of normalcy in a way,” said Ainsley Clinton, a champion dancer at the school.

So just how difficult is Irish step dancing?

“I think people don’t realize how athletic it is and it’s not something that comes easily you have to work really hard for it but they make it look easy,” said Hickey.