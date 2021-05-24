Albany Intl. Airport to distribute COVID vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany International Airport will provide COVID-19 vaccinations from May 24-28 under a program announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to travelers and the general public.

The vaccination site, located in the airport’s baggage claim area will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30

p.m. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be administered by members of the Colonie EMS Department and free parking up to 30 minutes will be provided in the Airport’s Short-Term parking lot.

“Airports are gateways to our communities and connect people from around the world. It’s a

convenient place to encourage those who haven’t gotten their vaccination to get their shot and help protect others. This is another great example of partnership at work with Albany County, the state, Colonie EMS and our airport,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

The Albany International Airport also created a COVID-19 Task Force charged with delivering

clear and up-to-date intelligence on the spread of the virus and to provide best practices that enable the Airport to ensure traveler safety from curb to aircraft cabin. Among the tactics:

