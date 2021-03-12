Albany Intl. Airport installs 3 phone sanitizing stations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Airport Authority announced on Thursday that the Albany International Airport has begun testing UV-C light smart phone sanitizing stations. The Cleanslate phone sanitizers have been placed in three locations in the terminal.

“Smart phones have been shown to carry a variety of viruses and bacteria that can

be easily transferred to other touch surfaces,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “The installation of the UV-C Light cell phone sanitizers is one more step in the Airport Authority’s goal of maintaining a safe, COVID-free environment for our air travelers and our staff.”

In February 2020, the Airport Authority created a COVID-19 Task Force to develop and use proven technology to fight the spread of the virus. The Task Force includes representatives from the New York State and Albany County Health Departments, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Medical Center and Airport Authority Board member Dr. Lyon Greenberg. The Task Force runs under the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Task force actions to date include:

Mandatory mask wearing in terminal for travelers and staff

Additional COVID training for housekeeping staff

Continuous sanitizing and disinfecting of touch surfaces

Installed GE Wellness app throughout terminal to monitor cleaning protocol

Installed plexiglass shields at personal contact points

Installed high-efficiency air filters

Placed additional hand sanitizers throughout terminal

Provided hand sanitizer containers to travelers

Continuous UV disinfecting of escalator railings

Cleanslate reports that EPA compliant lab tests have shown to be 99.999% effective in destroying COVID-19, E.coli, Salmonella, and other bacterial infections. The Airport Authority says the Cleanslate UV-C Light disrupts the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses and spores. This disruption eliminates their ability to reproduce.