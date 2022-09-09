ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The corner of Myrtle and Delaware Avenues in the city of Albany is being dedicated to a longtime school cross guard.

Christine Young began working as a crossing guard in 1967 and worked at several intersections around the city. She was best known for helping kids get to and from Hackett Middle School safely. On Friday, that intersection was officially named Christine Young Way.

“It means so much to her,” her daughter Sandra Young said. “She took her job very seriously. And she loved all her children, as she calls them, that crossed here. She did a very good job.”

Young raised her two children in the same neighborhood. She retired in 1997 after 31 years on the job.