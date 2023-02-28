ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport is open and operating despite the winter storm that hit Monday night into Tuesday. The airport’s snow team began operations at 9 p.m. Monday.

Albany International says the snow team will continue snow removal throughout the storm. They say they anticipate snow to accumulate five-10 inches before the storm ends. The airport’s snow team clears runways, taxiways, gate areas, parking lots, roadways, and sidewalks.

According to the airport, the snow team clears the equivalents of nearly 120 miles of a single-lane highway. As of 4:47 a.m., four flights departing from Albany International Airport have been canceled.