ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport will be hosting a “Fear of Flying” class to help those who deal with aerophobia, or the extreme fear of flying, conquer their fear. The fee for the program is $125, and those interested in registering can do so by calling the Airport’s Office of Public Affairs at (518) 242-2230. The class is limited to 30 participants and will be held on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The Fear of Flying class will aim to help people with aerophobia who feel intense anxiety before or during a flight. Aerophobia can interfere with one’s ability to travel for work or pleasure. The class will utilize psychotherapy, which helps most people conquer their fear of flying, according to the Albany International Airport.

The class will be led by Dr., Griffan Randall and Rick Weiss, a retired Southwest Airlines 737 pilot and former U.S. Army helicopter pilot. Dr. Randall is in private practice in Albany and has extensive experience dealing with anxiety and panic disorders. She has over 10 years of clinical experience helping people overcome their fears and phobias and specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatrics.

“Anxiety disorders are not uncommon,” said Dr. Randall, “and the fear of flying is one that

can have significant negative impacts on one’s quality of life. With proper interventions this anxiety is treatable and the goal of this course is to begin such treatment.”

“During my 42 years of flying in the military and commercially, I’ve seen many with difficulty

overcoming their fear of flying,” said Rick Wiess. “It would be my honor to help those individuals

with understanding the technical aspects associated with that fear.”