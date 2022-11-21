ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport is preparing for increased passenger traffic as Thanksgiving quickly approaches. According to the airport, an estimated 4.5M people nationally are expected to travel by air during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

“Albany passenger traffic is now at or near pre-pandemic levels and with the recent surge in air

travel we are anticipating up to 30,000 travelers will pass through the Albany International Airport during this first wave of holiday travel,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany International Airport.”

Additional Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have been scheduled at the airport’s security checkpoint. Travelers are advised to consult the TSA website to browse items that could potentially be prohibited to fly with.

“It is highly recommended that travelers arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled

departure time to ensure they pass through security efficiently and on time,” said Bart R. Johnson Federal Security Director for the Transportation Security Administration, and he added, “The officers assigned to the airport have a job to do and that is to make sure you arrive to your destination safely, so please follow all directions.”

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest days of travel, as well as Sunday, November 27 during the Thanksgiving travel period.