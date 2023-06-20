ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American Airlines at Albany International Airport will offer non-stop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) beginning October 5. According to Albany International Airport, DFW is the second busiest airport in the world and America’s largest hub.

“Direct non-stop service to Dallas-Fort Worth has long been a priority for the Airport as we continue to add air service for our business and leisure travelers and expand Albany’s connectivity worldwide,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “The Dallas-Fort Worth flights will open a new opportunity for our travelers to quickly connect to over 150 new and exciting destinations.”

“American is pleased to announce new nonstop service between Albany International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “With service to six nonstop destinations from ALB, American is delighted to offer local residents expanded access to our global network as customers begin to plan their winter getaways.”