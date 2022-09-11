ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport honored those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. A small ceremony took place on the morning of September 11, 2022, at the airport.

Representatives of American Airlines, United Airlines, the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Department and the TSA placed a wreath at the Airport 911 Memorial at the Albany International Airport. The memorial reads, “Guard And Guide Those Who Fly.” Employees honered those lost on 9/11 with a moment of silence.