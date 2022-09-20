ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport has begun a project to completely repave the airport’s East-West runway. Work on the runway began on Saturday the 17, when 70 dump trucks and four highway milling machines removed the top layer of asphalt from the 7,200 ft. long runway.

The repaving process began today, with several hundred truck loads of asphalt being delivered to the worksite throughout the day. Drivers should be aware of additional heavy truck traffic on Old Wolf Road and Old Niskayuna Road in the same area of the airport.

Crews will begin “grooving” the runway, once the new pavement is laid and in place. Half inch grooves will be cut into the asphalt to allow water to drain from the runway, and prevent aircrafts from hydroplaning during landings and take offs.