ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are preparing for a surge in air travel traffic with students and families flying for spring break. With the break continuing through April 12, travelers should expect traffic in the airport to exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to the Albany International Airport.

To accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic, the TSA security checkpoint will be open every morning at 3 a.m. The airport is offering travelers a variety of parking choices, including:

Economy E-Lot/$6.00 per day

Long Term Ground/$10.00 per day

Garage/$14.00 per day

The airport is reminding passengers to pack smart and make sure they do not have any prohibited items, including explosives, flammables, knives, razors, firearms, replica weapons, etc. To avoid delays, passengers can view the TSA’s “what can I bring?” page online. Passengers are also reminded of the 3-1-1 liquids rule. One quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes can be brought through the checkpoint as long as each item is 3.4 ounces or less and can fit into a quart-sized clear bag. Liquids over 3.4 ounces must be packed in a checked bag.