Albany International Airport adds new EV charging stations

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport has added 16 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This brings the total number of EV charging stations at the airport to 32.

“With the ever-increasing demand for convenient electric charging stations, Albany International Airport has taken a leading role to ensure the Airport is part of the national effort to meet the demand and to reduce the amount of climate-changing greenhouse gases and the Airport’s over all carbon footprint,” said Phil Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

Solar panels at the Albany International Airport (Albany International Airport)

The airport said the electricity generated by its 141 solar panels will help to offset the power necessary to operate the charging stations. The Level 2 stations provide vehicles with up to 25 miles of electric range for each hour they are charging. All EV charging stations are free to use by Albany International Airport travelers.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority approved funding for the 16 EV Connect Level 2 chargers through Charge Ready NY. National Grid installed the chargers.

The new charging stations are fully operational at Million Air, the airport’s fixed base operator, and have also been installed in the airport’s long term parking lot, west of the parking garage.

The airport said it has updated its online EV locator services and increased signage to direct drivers to available charging stations in all of the parking garages and ground level parking lots.