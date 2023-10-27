ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Institute of History and Art will be offering free admission for Halloween weekend. The museum will be holding special events on October 28 and 29.

The institute will commemorate the holiday with a “Happenin’ Halloween” family day on Saturday. Activities will include spooky gallery tours, fun art projects and children’s book readings, with candy provided.

Sunday will feature a book talk with author Katherine Manthorne. She will be discussing her latest work “Fidelia Bridges: Nature into Art”, a biography on the best-selling female artist in post-Civil War America.

The Albany Institute is located at 125 Washington Avenue. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.