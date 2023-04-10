On April 30, museum admission will be free to the public.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Enjoy a free day at the Albany Institute of History & Art on April 30, sponsored by a Humanities New York Vision/Action Grant. The museum will be open during its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can check out two new exhibitions, “It’s A Wrap: Two Hundred Years of Outerwear” and “Hudson River School Journeys: Watercolors and Drawings by William Hart and Julie Hart Beers”. The exhibitions are open to the public with interactive family guides.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m., author Sophie Lynford will give a talk on her book, Painting Dissent: Art, Ethics, and Pre-Raphaelites. Lynford also serves as the Annette Woolard-Provine Curator of the Bancroft Collection of Pre-Raphaelite Art at the Delaware Art Museum. To learn about her lecture, click here.