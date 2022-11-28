ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renowned children’s author and illustrator Jan Brett will be signing books at the Albany Institute of History & Art on Sunday, December 4 from 12 to 4:00 p.m. The event will celebrate the release of Brett’s new book, “Cozy in Love,” and the museum’s exhibition “Jan Brett: Stories Near and Far.”

To ensure a spot in line and a signed book, the Albany Institute asks patrons to arrive by 3:45 p.m. as they will not be permitted to join the line after 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. The Albany Institute also notes that Brett will do her best to sign books with personal inscriptions, but depending on the number of attendees, she may provide hand-signed bookplates as an alternative.